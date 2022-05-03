"Beaten to death, legs broken, I like it so much": Rashists enjoy torture of Ukrainians - intercepted by Chief Directorate of Intelligence. AUDIO

The Rashist tells his mother about the abuse and murder committed by the FSB of the Russian Federation and Russian troops.

Chief Directorate of Intelligence intercepted a conversation between occupant Konstantin Solovyov and his mother Tatyana Solovyova, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Rashist tells of the terrible abuse and murders committed by the FSB and the Russian military. The occupant happily adopts the "experience" and dreams of transferring it to his own father.

Both Ukrainian soldiers and civilians become victims of executioners. The invader recalls the heroic behavior of Ukrainians, who, even under the most terrible torture, do not submit to the invaders. The mother reacts approvingly to her son's stories and claims that "Ukrainians are not people" and that she herself "got high" in a similar situation," according to the report.

So far, Solovyov is in Kharkiv Region.

The intelligence officers also published information about the Rashist and his mother.

Solovyov Konstantin Dmitrievich

Tel. +79969592243, 11th Army Corps, 3rd company, 3rd platoon, machine gunner

15.03.2002, address of registration: Kaliningrad region, Sovetsk, Lesnaya str. 6A, apt.01

Registered in social networks:

Odnoklassniki (ok.ru/profile/539848314147, ok.ru/profile/551630852641), Vkontakte (https://vk.com/batikakostia).

Solovyova Tatiana Alekseevna (Russian: Solovyeva Tatiana Alekseevna)

Tel. +79118522733, 1981 1981, Kaliningrad region, Sovetsk, Lesnaya str. 6A, apt. 1

Registered in the social network "Odnoklassniki" (ok.ru/profile/529163184549)

