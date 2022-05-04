Over past day, Russians fired on three villages in Sumy region: total of more than 20 "arrivals", - head of RMA Zhyvytsky. VIDEO

Over the past day, on May 3, the Russians fired on three villages in the Sumy region, without casualties.

The chairman of the Sumy regional military administration Dmitry Zhyvytsky reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"At 11:50 Russian orcs fired on the outskirts of the village of Bilokopytove, Hlukhiv community. In total - 8 arrivals, mortar fire.

At 18:10, Russia fired from its territory on the outskirts of the village of Shalygin with a multiple launch rocket system, 8 arrivals.

There were 5 mortar flights on the outskirts of the village of Zarutske at 19:30. They also fired from abroad.

In all cases, there are no victims.



You often ask, "What about us?" I ask you to treat this with understanding: we comment on the actions of the military, or we will win the war. You can see everything that can be said in general on my pages and on the resources of the Armed Forces, the General Staff, and the Office of the President. To improve the mood - a video of our guys destroying the enemy flag. The Russians raised it above our watchtower," Zhyvytskyi said.



