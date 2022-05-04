Russia has begun to use anti-ship missiles for ground purposes due to lack of high-precision long-range ammunition - Washington Institute for War Studies. VIDEO

Russia's use of Onyx anti-ship cruise missiles for ground purposes may indicate a lack of other types of high-precision long-range munitions in the aggressor country.

This was noted by American military analyst, senior researcher at the US Naval Analysis Center Michael Coffman on Twitter and the Washington Institute for War Studies ISW, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrainian Pravda.

Coffman and ISW commented on the launch of Onyx anti-ship cruise missiles from the Bastion coastal defense complexes at Ukraine's military infrastructure in the Odesa region.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry published a video of the launch of Onyx missiles on its Telegram, noting that they destroyed the hangars of the "logistics center at the military airfield through which foreign weapons were delivered."

"I increasingly interpret this as a sign that they have few other types of long-range missiles. This is an expensive system for use in a minor role," Coffman said.

"The use of Onyx anti-ship missiles may indicate that Russian forces lack other types of high-precision long-range munitions needed to disrupt Ukrainian logistics," ISW said.