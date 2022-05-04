ENG
In Belarus, military equipment is moving towards borders of Lithuania and Ukraine. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the morning of May 4, Belarusian military equipment was moving towards the Lithuanian border and towards the Ukrainian border.

According to Belarusian Hajun project on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"At 06:00 am, a convoy of about 30 units of military equipment of the Belarusian Armed Forces was moving from Minsk towards the Oshmyany district / Lithuanian border on the M7 highway," the video description reads.

The video shows BTR-82A armored personnel carriers and BTR-80K armored personnel carriers.

At about 08:30 a division of the S-300 missile system of the Armed Forces of Belarus was moving from Brest to Mokrani / Ukrainian border on the R-17 highway.

The column consisted of about 25-30 units of equipment, including missiles 5P85 and radar illumination target 5H63 with the center of combat control.

