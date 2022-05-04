Gunners of 81st Airmobile Brigade destroyed Russian armored personnel carrier together with crew. VIDEO

Gunners of the 81st Separate Airmobile Brigade of the Armed Forces destroyed the Russian armored personnel carrier with crew.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the General Staff.

Where exactly this happened is not specified. However, a video of the enchanting destruction of enemy vehicles has been published. The recording also shows armbands, shoulder straps and personal belongings of the destroyed occupiers.

"Together we will win!", - added in the General Staff.

