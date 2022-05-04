Ukrainian defenders in Zaporizhzhya destroyed Russian "Orlan-10" drone with "OSA" missile defense system. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers in the Zaporizhzhya region, using the "OSA" surface-to-air missile system, destroyed the occupants' Orlan-10 reconnaissance dron
This reports Censor.NЕТ.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password