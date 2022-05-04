ENG
Ukrainian defenders in Zaporizhzhya destroyed Russian "Orlan-10" drone with "OSA" missile defense system. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers in the Zaporizhzhya region, using the "OSA" surface-to-air missile system, destroyed the occupants' Orlan-10 reconnaissance dron

This reports Censor.NЕТ.

