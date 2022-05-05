I feel that Russia's "operation" in Ukraine has dragged on, - Lukashenko. VIDEO
Alexander Lukashenko, who seized power in Belarus, said Russia's war against Ukraine had gone unplanned and dragged on.
Lukashenko said this in an interview with the Associated Press, Censor.NET reports.
The Belarusian dictator stressed that he was not immersed in this "problem" enough to assess its progress.
"I did not think that such an operation would be delayed in this way. But I am not so immersed in this problem to say according to the plan they have, the Russians, as they say, or as I feel it. I emphasize again, I feel it so that this "operation" was delayed," Lukashenko said.
