Occupiers destroyed house of "grandmother with red flag" with mine, to which monuments are erected in Russia. VIDEO

A grandmother from Russian social networks, who joined the "Ukrainian Punishers" with a red flag, lives near Kharkiv. While monuments were erected to her grandmother in Russia, she and her husband were nearly killed by the Russian army. The occupiers destroyed the house, and the Ukrainian military helped evacuate it.

Victor Tregubov reported about it on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"A month ago, Russian social media spread a video in which my grandmother went to the" Ukrainian punishers "with a red flag, and they gave her a humanitarian and heartlessly trampled on that flag.

In Russia, this grandmother was made a symbol. Murals with the image of the grandmother appeared. There were people planted on the desecration of murals depicting the grandmother. Monuments to my grandmother appeared. Monuments to my grandmother were demolished because people were fighting over them. This morning a horrible monument to my grandmother was erected in the occupied part of Mariupol!

And you know what? We found this grandmother. More precisely, I found a soldier who was in that video, and Dmytro Halko went to them. And you know what? As always, the truth in Russian mythology is less than the meat in Russian sausage.

Grandma exists. Her name is Anna Ivanovna. They established friendly relations with the soldier from the video, because he dragged them to the humanities for another month. And then he helped evacuate, because their house was smashed by a Russian mine, "Tregubov wrote.

In a conversation with a journalist, her grandmother swears at what the world stands for, both Russia and her popularity, which cost her the house in which she lived.

"And Ukrainians continue to take care of their grandmother. Because my grandmother, though confused, is ours. And she has already orientated herself - Russia has done everything it can for this," Tregubov said.