15-year-old girl with shot legs took 4 adults by car from Popasna to Bakhmut, two of whom were seriously injured. VIDEO

A 15-year-old girl with shot legs drove thirty kilometers to evacuate four adults, two of whom were seriously injured.

According to Censor.NET, the girl was hospitalized by doctors and she told about what happened. She said their car came under fire and injured her legs, but continued to drive despite the pain.

"We had mines lying there in a checkerboard pattern. It was almost impossible to pass, but I managed. The corpse of a woman lay and a pillar. I was also able to pass it. At the turn to the right, we were fired upon. I was wounded in the legs. The car stalled. I barely started it...It hurt, but somehow I drove. I couldn't leave them under fire," the girl said.

Watch more: Russian shell killed mother of five children in Donetsk region. Now eldest son is raising younger ones: not indifferent ask to help family. VIDEO