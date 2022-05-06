Recognition and extradition of bodies of Ukrainians tortured and shot by Russian occupiers in Bucha. VIDEO

Ukrainian troops liberated Kyiv region from occupation in early April. However, identification of the bodies of people killed and tortured by the Russian military in the region is still ongoing.

According to Censor.NET, in the video published by the Ukrainian Witness project, the yard of the Bucha morgue. There are refrigerators in the yard with the bodies of Kyiv residents killed and tortured by Russian troops during the occupation. There is not enough space in the morgue, so the bodies of these refrigerators will later go to other morgues.

Read more: Puppet "DPR" and "LPR" appointed their ambassadors to Russia

"Relatives are gathering around trying to find their loved ones for several weeks," said a volunteer named Maxim.

"The policeman who opens the bag takes out the accompanying documents and reads them. All this is recorded, then the number plate is attached," the volunteer added.

Volunteers help citizens search for missing relatives.

"Many people could not recognize their loved ones," says volunteer Eugene. And he adds: "A lot of time has passed and the bodies come to a state in which they can no longer be recognized."

Citizens looking for their relatives will be able to pass the tests. Then they are compared with DNA samples of bodies - this will be done by specialists who came to Bucha from France.

If the relatives are far away, they will later be able to apply to the prosecutor's office for this purpose.

A citizen named Natalia tells about the search for her son. According to her, the last time she saw him was on March 3.

"There was no communication or light. The phones were discharged. On March 5, orcs came and took away the phone cards," she said.

She says that she appealed to both the police and the military, went to the CNAP.

"The whole family hopes he is alive," adds Natalia.

The occupation of Bucha lasted almost 33 days: Russian troops entered here on the morning of February 27 and left the city on the evening of March 31.

Watch more: Ukrainian hackers have suspended operation of Russian breweries. VIDEO