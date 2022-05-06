Paratroopers destroyed two tanks and IFV of Russian occupants along with their crews. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to successfully perform combat missions, inflicting daily losses on the Russian occupiers.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Command of the Airborne Assault Troops.

"The video records two destroyed tanks and an invader infantry fighting vehicle blazing in the field, and the bodies of the occupants lying in the plantings," the report notes.

