Occupier tells his wife about murders of Ukrainians: "There was mother with two children… Well, ours rolled it at children", - interception of SSU. AUDIO

While Russian propaganda tries to convince that the invaders do not commit any war crimes, they flaunt their atrocities in telephone conversations. The occupiers are even killing Ukrainian mothers in front of their children.

This is stated in the new interception of SSU, Censor.NET informs.

"There was a mother with two children… Well, ours threw her at the children. They overwhelmed her…" - says the Russian commander of the howitzer battery.

In response, his wife found nothing better than to justify this crime: "Of course, she is considered… also an enemy."

The occupiers are surprised that "the local population is angry."

