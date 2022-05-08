ENG
Ukrainian planes are striking fire at Russian occupants' positions on Snake Island.. VIDEO

The positions of the Russian invaders on Snake Island were shelled by Ukrainian fighters.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Ukraine Weapons Tracker

"The Ukrainian Air Force is still alive. Here are two Ukrainian Su-27s hitting Russian targets on the famous Snake Island in the Black Sea, in excellent footage taken by a TB-2 drone. As we can see, there is serious damage," the report noted .

Watch more: Bayraktar working on positions of Russian occupiers on Zmiiny. VIDEO

