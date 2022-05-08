This year we hear "Never Again" differently, with question mark. This slogan was killed, saying: "We can repeat" - Zelensky's address on occasion of Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation. VIDEO

"This year we say 'Never Again' differently. We hear 'Never Again' differently. It sounds painful, cruel. Without an exclamation, but with a question mark.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi stated this in an address on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation.

The president's address was recorded in Borodyanka, Kyiv region, against the background of a high-rise building destroyed by the occupiers.

"Can spring become black and white? Is there an eternal February? Do golden words depreciate? Unfortunately, Ukraine knows the answers to all these questions. Unfortunately, these answers are - yes. Every year on May 8, together with the entire civilized world, we honor everyone who defended the planet from Nazism during World War II. Millions of lost lives, crippled destinies, tortured souls and millions of reasons to say evil: never again! We knew the price our ancestors paid for this wisdom. We knew how important it was to preserve it and pass it on to posterity. But we had no idea that our generation would witness the abuse of words, which, as it turned out, is not true for everyone. This year we say "Never again" differently. We hear "Never Again" differently. It sounds painful, cruel. Without an exclamation, but with a question mark. You say: never again? Tell Ukraine about it," the head of state said.

According to him, on February 24 the word "never" was erased. They shot and bombed. Hundreds of rockets at 4 am, which woke up the whole of Ukraine.

"We heard terrible explosions. We heard: again!" He added.

"The town of Borodyanka is one of the many victims of this crime! Behind me is one of the many witnesses! Not a military facility, not a secret base, but a simple nine-story building. Can it pose a security threat to Russia, to 1/8 of the land, the world's second army, a nuclear state? Could anything be more absurd than this question? Maybe. 250 kilograms of high-explosive bombs, which the superpower covered this small town. And it went numb. It cannot say today: never again! It can't say anything today. But here everything is clear without words," Zelenskyi added.

He urged to just look at this house. There used to be walls here. They once had photos on them. And in the photo were those who once went through the hell of war. Fifty men were sent to Germany for forced labor. Those who were burned alive when the Nazis burned more than 100 huts here.

250 soldiers who died on the fronts of World War II, and a total of almost a thousand residents of Borodyanka, who fought and defeated Nazism. Never again. They fought for the future of children, for the life that was here until February 24.

"Imagine people going to bed in each of these apartments. Wishing each other good night. Turning off the lights. Hugging loved ones. Closing their eyes. They dream of something. There is complete silence. They all fall asleep, not knowing that not everyone will wake up. They sleep soundly. They dream of something pleasant. But in a few hours, they will be awakened by rocket explosions. And someone will never wake up again. Never again," the president said in a statement.

According to him, the word "never" was dropped from this slogan. Amputated during the so-called special operation. They stabbed in the heart and, looking into his eyes, said: "It's not us!" Tortured with the words "not everything is so clear." Killed "Never again", saying: "We can repeat".

"And so it happened. And the monsters began to repeat. And our cities, which survived the terrible occupation - so much so that 80 years is not enough to forget about it - saw the occupier again. And received the second date of occupation in its history. And some, such as Mariupol, are the third. During the two years of occupation, the Nazis killed 10,000 civilians. In two months of occupation, Russia killed 20,000.

Decades after World War II, the darkness returned to Ukraine. And it became black and white again. Again! Evil has returned. Again! In a different form, under different slogans, but for the same purpose. A bloody reconstruction of Nazism was staged in Ukraine. A fanatical imitation of this regime. His ideas, actions, words, and symbols. Manic - in detail - the reproduction of his atrocities and "alibi", which seem to give the evil a sacred purpose. Repetition of his crimes and even attempts to surpass the "teacher" and move him from the pedestal of the greatest evil in human history. To set a new world record for xenophobia, hatred, racism and the number of victims they can lead to," Zelenskyi said.

He adds that "Never again!" - ode which belongs to a smart person! Anthem of the civilized world! But someone forged. Distorted "Never Again" with notes of doubt. He silenced, beginning his deadly aria of evil. And this is clear to all countries that have seen the horrors of Nazism with their own eyes. And today they are experiencing a terrible deja vu. See you again!

All peoples who have been branded "third-class" slaves without the right to their own state or to exist at all hear statements that exalt one nation and erase others with ease. They say that you don't really exist, you are artificially created, and therefore you have no rights. Everyone hears the language of evil. Again!





"And together we acknowledge the painful truth: we have not lasted even a century. Our Never again was enough for 77 years. We missed the evil. It was revived. Again and now. Again and now!", - continues Zelenskyi.

He adds that all countries and all nations that support Ukraine today understand this. And despite the new mask of the beast, they recognized him. Because, unlike some, they remember what our ancestors fought for and against. They didn't confuse the first with the second, did not change their places and didn't forget.

"... Lithuanians, Latvians, Estonians, Danes, Georgians, Armenians, Belgians, Norwegians, and many others have not forgotten this - all those who suffered from Nazism on their land, and all those who defeated it in the anti-Hitler coalition. Unfortunately, there are those who, having survived all these crimes, having lost millions of people who fought for victory and won it, today have desecrated the memory of them and their feat. The one who allowed the shelling of the cities of Ukraine from his land, which, along with our ancestors, liberated his ancestors. The one who spat in the face of "Immortal Regiment", placing executioners from Bucha next to it. And he challenged all mankind. But forgot about the main thing: any evil always ends the same - it ends, "the head of state added.



