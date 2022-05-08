Bayraktar destroyed two more boats of Russian occupiers near Zmiinyi Island. VIDEO
The Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed a new video on the destruction of two more racist landing boats "Raptor".
According to Censor.NET, the occupiers' ships were destroyed after the Bayraktar TB2 drone attack.
