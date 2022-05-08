ENG
On eve of May 9, Russians are discussing nuclear strike on Ukraine - interception of Ministry of Defense. AUDIO

On the eve of May 9, the Russian occupiers complain about the loss of personnel and do not have much hope for future victories.

The interception of the occupier's conversation was published by the Central Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

"Putin gave an unofficial order to finish all this by May 9. If we don't finish by 9, we will burn them all with nuclear horseradish and let everyone die," said the occupier.

intelligence (999) nuclear weapon (396) interception (65)
