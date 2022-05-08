ENG
Russian occupants destroyed hermitage of Sviatohirsk Lavra. VIDEO

As a result of the shelling of Russian occupiers, the St. George's Hermitage of the Holy Dormition Sviatohirsk Lavra was destroyed.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Twitter by Ukrainian officer Yuriy Kochevenko.

He noted: "In a targeted attack, the Russians decimated the St. George hermitage of the Holy Dormition Sviatohirsk Lavra of the Moscow Patriarchate. Ruin and death are the only things the "Russian world" brings, even to those who have been waiting for it. It was a beautiful church, it's a pity.

Прицільним ударом росіяни вщент знищили Георгієвський скит Свято-Успенської Святогірської лаври московського патріархату. Руїна і смерть це єдине, що несе "рускій мір", навіть тим, хто його чекав. Красива церква була, шкода ☠️#stoprussia pic.twitter.com/guncaUoMJZ

— Yuriy Kochevenko (@Kochevenko) May 8, 2022

