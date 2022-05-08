Russian occupants destroyed hermitage of Sviatohirsk Lavra. VIDEO

As a result of the shelling of Russian occupiers, the St. George's Hermitage of the Holy Dormition Sviatohirsk Lavra was destroyed.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Twitter by Ukrainian officer Yuriy Kochevenko.

He noted: "In a targeted attack, the Russians decimated the St. George hermitage of the Holy Dormition Sviatohirsk Lavra of the Moscow Patriarchate. Ruin and death are the only things the "Russian world" brings, even to those who have been waiting for it. It was a beautiful church, it's a pity.

See more: Missiles, "Smerch", tanks, aircraft. During day, Russians fired on 19 settlements in Donetsk region. PHOTOS