Russian occupiers continue to take bodies of citizens to mass grave in village of Vynohradne near Mariupol. VIDEO

Near Mariupol, the Russian occupiers continue to take the bodies of citizens to the mass grave in the village of Vynohradne.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The burial sector has significantly increased, according to the City Council.

Russian Army (9335) Mariupol (1133) war crimes (817)
