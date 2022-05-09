Deputy Commander of Navy for Aviation, Colonel Igor Bedzai, was killed. VIDEO

Igor Bedzai is a former commander of the 10th Naval Aviation Brigade from Novofedorovka near Sak in Crimea. Thanks to him, in 2014 it was possible to save the Naval Aviation of Ukraine. A helicopter carrying Bezai was shot down by an enemy missile.

Taras Chmut, the head of the Return Alive organization, wrote about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"One of the best officers of the Navy, Colonel Ihor Bedzai, Deputy Commander of the Navy for Aviation, has died in the Ukrainian skies. He is better known as the former commander of the 10th Naval Aviation Brigade from Novofedorovka, near Sak, Crimea," he wrote.

Chmut writes that in 2014, while everyone was waiting for "orders from Kyiv", Bezai organized personnel, prepared equipment, and in front of the occupiers drove all serviceable aircraft to the mainland of Ukraine.

"In fact, thanks to the leadership of Igor Vladimirovich, we saved the Naval Aviation," - writes Chmut.

Bezai died while performing a combat mission. A Russian fighter rocket hit the Mi-14 naval helicopter of which he was a member.

"I hope that shortly Volodymyr Zelensky will award the title of Hero of Ukraine to Colonel Ihor Volodymyrovych Bedzai forever. We will take revenge," Chmut added.

Video about Igor Bedzai, shot in March 2020: