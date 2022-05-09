Russian ambassador to Poland Andreev was covered in red paint and presented with women's panties. VIDEO
Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergei Andreev during an attempt to lay a wreath at the cemetery of the Soviet military in Warsaw was covered with red paint and gave him women's panties
According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the incident was published on social networks. It is known that Andreev was able to leave the memorial cemetery only accompanied by police.
