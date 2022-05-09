Farewell to journalist and serviceman Oleksandr Makhov in Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Oleksander died on May 4, defending Ukraine from Russian aggression near Izium in Kharkiv region.

The farewell took place in St. Michael's Cathedral, the correspondent of Censor.NET reports.

Oleksander Makhov was born on April 17, 1986 in Luhansk. He graduated from the Faculty of Journalism at the Volodymyr Dahl East Ukrainian National University.

He started his career on Luhansk TV. After that he continued to work as a regular correspondent on the TV channels "Ukraine" and "Ukraine 24". From 2021 he worked as a military correspondent for the TV channel "House".

In the first days of the war, Makhov joined the Armed Forces and combined military service with journalism.

Photo and video author Oleg Bogachuk























