I have never been so sure that Ukraine will win, - Johnson. VIDEO

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson said that "he was never so sure that Ukraine would win."

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in his adress published on Twitter.

"I have never been so sure that Ukraine will win. Britain will stand side by side with Ukraine for as long as it takes. Glory to Ukraine," Johnson said.

