Border guard commander at Azovstal Padytel: We defend Mariupol in superhuman conditions. VIDEO

The head of the Donetsk Border Guard Unit, Valeriy Padytel, spoke about the situation at Azovstal.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

"The Mariupol defense forces continue to defend the hero-city. Border guards of Donetsk Border Guard Detachment, border guards of Maritime Detachment, brothers in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, National Police, National Guard, continue to do their duty. Yes, we are in very hard conditions. Superhuman. But at the same time we continue to defend our land", - he stressed.

According to Padytel, the defenders of the city see the steps taken by the military and political leadership of the state and understand - they are not forgotten.

"We know we are not forgotten. Every day we are in touch with the leadership of the department. Although to assure everyone: our duty is to protect the country, to restore its integrity, to do everything to make the people who stand in defense of the city proud in the future. I want to assure: the truth is by our side. Faith is by our side. God is by our side. Victory will be ours. Glory to Ukraine!" - he concluded.

