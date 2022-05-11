ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11667 visitors online
News Video War
80 427 227

Chinese journalists recorded explosion and flight of Russian tank turret attacked by Ukrainian fighters. VIDEO

Chinese military journalists working for the occupiers recorded the explosion of a Russian tank lined up by Ukrainian soldiers in the immediate vicinity.

According to Censor.NЕТ, video was published in China, spread in the social networks.The footage shows the moment of the explosion and the high flight of the torn off turret of the Russian tank.

Read more: In end, China will have to make choice about Russia's war against Ukraine, - Blinken

Author: 

Russian Army (9378) China (668) elimination (5305)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 