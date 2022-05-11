Chinese journalists recorded explosion and flight of Russian tank turret attacked by Ukrainian fighters. VIDEO
Chinese military journalists working for the occupiers recorded the explosion of a Russian tank lined up by Ukrainian soldiers in the immediate vicinity.
According to Censor.NЕТ, video was published in China, spread in the social networks.The footage shows the moment of the explosion and the high flight of the torn off turret of the Russian tank.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password