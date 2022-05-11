Rashist pilots of Tu-22M3 strategic bomber announced launch of X-22 missile on May 9. VIDEO
Rashist pilots of the Tu-22M3 strategic bomber announced the launch of the X-22 missile on May 9.
As reported by Cesor.NET, the launch was carried out on targets in Ukraine. The video was taken from the cockpit of the bomber. Judging by the comment of the war criminal, he is convinced that he is killing the Nazis.
It will be recalled that on the evening of May 9, 2022, Russian troops fired X-22 rockets at the Riviera shopping center in the village of Fontanka near Odessa and warehouses in Odessa. One person was killed and five were injured.
