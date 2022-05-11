ENG
This May will be of special significance in Ukrainian history, - Zelensky. VIDEO

The House of Representatives of the United States Congress voted for a new and significant package of support for our state and global democracy. Almost $ 40 billion. A second vote will be held soon in the US Senate.

The head of state Volodymyr Zelensky reported about it in the video address, Censor.NET informs.

