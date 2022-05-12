ENG
"It's burning beautifully!" - fighters of 92nd separate mechanized brigade named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko destroy occupiers. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 92nd separate mechanized brigade named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko destroy the occupiers published a video of the unit's fighting against the Russian occupiers.

As Censor.NET reports, the video with fragments of fights is published on the page of the brigade on a social network.

Russian Army (10036) elimination (5830) 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade (134)
