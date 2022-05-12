Explosive in crutch: SSU exposed and detained malefactor who planned attack in Zaporizhia. VIDEO

The malefactor was a resident of Dnipro, born in 1966. He wanted to sow chaos and panic in Zaporizhia, and for this, he planned a crime at a mass gathering in the city center.

As Censor.NET reports, the SSU informs.

"He made the explosive device himself and disguised it under a crutch. He inserted a pyro cartridge, an explosive, into its cavity, and to enhance the effect of the damage, he filled the explosive with elements of striking action: nails and bolts. The man tried to "confuse the tracks" and two days before the planned date of the terrorist attack arrived in Zaporizhzhia from the western region, "the statement said.

The SSU managed to reveal his criminal intentions and work ahead. The Ukrainian special services detained him in an "underground" apartment, and the explosive was neutralized.

Investigative and operational actions are underway, the detainee is testifying, and a version of the involvement of Russian special services in the preparation of the crime is being worked out.