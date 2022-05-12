Ukrainian soldiers destroyed "Leer-2" electronic warfare complex and occupier's command post in Kherson region. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers fired on the "Leer-2" electronic warfarecomplex and the occupier's command post in the village of Vysokopillya in the Kherson region.
According to Censor.NEТ, this is stated by Telegram channel Operative AFU.
"Destruction of the Russian mobile electronic warfare complex "Leer-2", armored vehicles and the occupants' command post in Vysokopillya, Kherson region," the report said.
