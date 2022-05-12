ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6995 visitors online
News Video Russian aggression against Ukraine War
22 725 11

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed "Leer-2" electronic warfare complex and occupier's command post in Kherson region. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers fired on the "Leer-2" electronic warfarecomplex and the occupier's command post in the village of Vysokopillya in the Kherson region.

According to Censor.NEТ, this is stated by Telegram channel Operative AFU.

"Destruction of the Russian mobile electronic warfare complex "Leer-2", armored vehicles and the occupants' command post in Vysokopillya, Kherson region," the report said.

Author: 

shoot out (14806) Khersonska region (2341)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 