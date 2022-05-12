ENG
"Doing impossible": "Azov" fighters continue to beat out occupants from their positions at Azovstal. VIDEO

On the 78th day of full-scale war, in conditions of complete encirclement, despite the extremely difficult situation, lack of ammunition and a large number of wounded - the soldiers of the "Azov" regiment continue to knock out the enemy from their previously captured positions at the Azovstal plant.

Ukrainian defenders from the "Azov" regiment published video in the network, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"The defenders of Mariupol are storming enemy positions, doing the impossible, despite the enemy's constant use of aircraft, ship and barrel artillery, tanks and other weapons. The fight of our soldiers for Ukraine and for saving personnel's lives goes on despite everything", - states the message.

