Deputy Commander of the Azov regiment Kalyna, Generals Breedlove and Clark, and Arseniy Yatsenyuk at the KSF discussion. VIDEO

In the framework of the military edition "Fight for Ukraine" the Kyiv Security Forum holds a new online discussion "Fight for Ukraine. Special military panel".

As reported by Censor.NET.

Svyatoslav Palamar (Kalyna) Deputy Commander of the Azov regiment Philip Breedlove U.S. Air Force Four-star General, Commander of the U.S. European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe of NATO in 2013-16 Wesley Clark U.S. Army Four-star General, Supreme Allied Commander Europe of NATO in 1997-2000 Melinda Haring Deputy Director of the Eurasia Center of the Atlantic Council Arseniy Yatsenyuk Prime Minister of Ukraine in 2014-16, Chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum Danylo Lubkivsky Director of the Kyiv Security Forum The KSF discussion will focus on the following questions:

* How to save the Ukrainian fighters and civilians at Azovstal?

* How do world military experts assess the situation at the battlefield? How do you assess the capabilities of the Russian aggressor? What are the possible scenarios?

* What are the main tasks of international military assistance to Ukraine in the war against Russia as for now?

Established by Arseniy Yatsenyuk Open Ukraine Foundation, Kyiv Security Forum is Ukraine’s foremost platform for high-level international discussion about war and peace, national and international security.

Read more: Occupiers unsuccessfully stormed Komyshuvakha and Zolote - General Staff of Armed Forces