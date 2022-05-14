Russia's war against Ukraine will reach turning point by mid-August and end by end of year, - Budanov. VIDEO

Most of the active hostilities on the territory of Ukraine will end by the end of this year.

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kirilo Budanov told about it, informs Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the department.

"The turning point will come in the second half of August. Let's say most of the active hostilities will end by the end of this year," he told Sky News.

Budanov is convinced that as a result, Russia's political leadership will change.

Journalists note that this is the first time a high-ranking official has indicated when the war will end.