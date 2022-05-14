Russia's war against Ukraine will reach turning point by mid-August and end by end of year, - Budanov. VIDEO
Most of the active hostilities on the territory of Ukraine will end by the end of this year.
The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kirilo Budanov told about it, informs Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the department.
"The turning point will come in the second half of August. Let's say most of the active hostilities will end by the end of this year," he told Sky News.
Budanov is convinced that as a result, Russia's political leadership will change.
❗️Начальник Головного управління розвідки Міністерства оборони України Кирило Буданов розповів, що війна з росією досягне перелому до середини серпня і завершиться до кінця року. pic.twitter.com/C32jhlH5fw— Defence intelligence of Ukraine (@DI_Ukraine) May 14, 2022
Journalists note that this is the first time a high-ranking official has indicated when the war will end.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password