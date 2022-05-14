Main problems of occupied part of Mariupol - water, food, and money - Andriushchenko. PHOTOS

150-170 thousand Mariupol residents remain hostages of the occupying power.

This figure was published on Telegram by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko, informs Censor.NET.

At the same time, the humanitarian situation in the city is disappointing. In particular, there are problems with water. "All basements are flooded, streets are turned into rivers. Vodokanal workers have received diving equipment and are trying unsuccessfully to repair gusts in the basements. Drinking water is still inaccessible. For the majority of Mariupol residents, it is necessary to overcome a long way to water supply points (barrels or water carriers), one of them lacks water," the adviser points out.





According to him, food problems continue.

"The flow of traders from the surrounding villages and the growth of natural markets is increasing. But the problem is money. There is a second point of "cashing out" hryvnia near the "Metro". Course 1.8 but in Donetsk 2.2. "Marauders under the" roof "of the self-proclaimed Konstantin Ivanyushchenko are robbing Mariupol residents even here," Andryushchenko states.