Briefing of relatives defenders of Mariupol who are at Azovstal plant. VIDEO
Relatives of Mariupol defenders at the Azovstal plant are holding a special briefing.
This was reported by Censor.NET
Relatives of the Ukrainian military, who have been defending Mariupol at Azovstal for more than two months, have called on China to mediate negotiations on their extraction.
They also said that the military could be taken to Turkey - President Erdogan said he was ready to receive them.
