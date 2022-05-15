Ukrainian Armed Forces have skillfully destroyed Rashist rocket artillery firing position. VIDEO
The occupier's MLRS attempted to launch fire strikes on peaceful populated areas of our country. However, the defenders of Ukraine disrupted their plans.
This is stated by Command of Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports Censor.NЕТ.
"The consequences of the "hunt" are impressive:
- BM-21 "Grad" MLRSs - two units;
- BM-27 "Uragan" MLRSs - one unit;
- 1L260 Zoo-1M counter-battery radar reconnaissance and fire control system (counter-battery radar) - one unit;
- more than five units of transport vehicles;
- an ammunition storage depot," the Command reported.
