ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10219 visitors online
News Video War
24 466 14

Ukrainian Armed Forces have skillfully destroyed Rashist rocket artillery firing position. VIDEO

The occupier's MLRS attempted to launch fire strikes on peaceful populated areas of our country. However, the defenders of Ukraine disrupted their plans.

This is stated by Command of Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The consequences of the "hunt" are impressive:

- BM-21 "Grad" MLRSs - two units;
- BM-27 "Uragan" MLRSs - one unit;
- 1L260 Zoo-1M counter-battery radar reconnaissance and fire control system (counter-battery radar) - one unit;
- more than five units of transport vehicles;
- an ammunition storage depot," the Command reported.

Watch more: Paratroopers destroyed two tanks and IFV of Russian occupants along with their crews. VIDEO

Author: 

air assault troops (76)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 