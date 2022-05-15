SOF fighters blew up railroad bridges between Rubizhne and Severodonetsk, which had been seized by Rashists. VIDEO

SOF soldiers in cooperation with other units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces blew up railway bridges in the occupied territory of Luhansk Region.

This is reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Command of Special Operation Forces of AFU.

"As a result of a successful operation in the Luhansk region, the railway bridges between the cities of Rubizhne and Severodonetsk, which were seized by the Russians, were blown up.

The purpose of the bombing is to deter the Russian occupation forces from attacking Lysychansk and Severodonetsk, " the statement said.

Watch more: SOF aimed artillery at Russian occupier's ammunition depot. VIDEO