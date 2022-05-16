ENG
Destruction of Russian armored personnel carriers in attempt to force Seversky Donets and battlefield near Belogorovka and Serebryanka. VIDEO

Attempts by the Russian occupiers to force the Seversky Donets near Belogorovka and Serebryanka ended in a devastating defeat for the occupiers and heavy losses of armored vehicles and manpower.

Censor.NET Editor-in-Chief Yurii Butusov posted on his social network page exclusive footage of the destruction of Russian armored personnel carriers while trying to force the Seversky Donets and video from the battlefield near Belogorovka and Serebryanka.

