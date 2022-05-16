Pair of Ukrainian Su-25 attack aircraft are attacking occupiers' positions in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
A pair of Ukrainian Su-25 attack aircraft attacked the occupiers' positions in the Kharkiv region.
As Censor.NET reports, a video with a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian pilots was published on the social network.
