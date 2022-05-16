Occupiers deliberately flooded in Seversky Donets near Belogorovka six of tanks that armored vehicles didn't get to Armed forces of Ukraine, - Butusov. VIDEO

The Russian occupiers, under pressure from Ukrainian troops, retreated from the bridgehead on the Seversky Donets captured in the Belogorovka area and lost a lot of equipment and personnel.

This was announced by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov and published a video from the battlefield with the Russian occupiers. According to Butusov, the occupiers were forced to deliberately flood six tanks, which armored vehicles did not fall into the hands of Ukrainian soldiers.

"Two crossings were built in the Belogorovka area. Three pontoons were broken in one place. These are Russian tanks that entered the water by turning the towers back. Most likely, six Russian tanks were sunk to prevent their capture by Ukrainian soldiers after the pontoons were smashed by our artillery and the enemy was knocked out of the bridgehead. Now there are 73 units of damaged and destroyed military equipment of the occupiers in the area of ​​the bridgehead. That's not all. I was there in person and saw the equipment that did not get on these shots. I can say that we are talking about at least more than 100 units of destroyed units of equipment in the battles of May 5-13 ... One can only imagine huge losses in people. The Russian command was able to create a bridgehead, but powerful attacks by our troops knocked enemy off our shores of the Seversky Donets," Butusov commented on the video.

Watch more: Destruction of Russian armored personnel carriers in attempt to force Seversky Donets and battlefield near Belogorovka and Serebryanka. VIDEO