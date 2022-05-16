In order to save lives, entire Mariupol garrison is complying with approved decision of high military command - Prokopenko. VIDEO

Керівник сил "Азову" на Азовсталі Андрій Прокопенко записав відеозвернення, де він розповідає про новий наказ вищого військового командування.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Twitter of "Azov".

"The defenders of Mariupol carried out their orders despite all difficulties, pulled back the superior enemy forces for 82 days and allowed the Ukrainian army to regroup, train more personnel and receive large quantities of weapons from partner countries.

No weaponry would work without professional soldiers, making them the most valuable element of the army. In order to save lives, the entire Mariupol garrison is complying with the approved decision of the high military command and hopes for the support of the Ukrainian people," the statement said.