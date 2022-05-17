Occupiers shelled Hirska Community all night. Houses were burning all over streets, - Haidai. VIDEO

As a result of the shelling of the Russian occupiers, the houses of the inhabitants of the Hirska Community in the Luhansk region were destroyed. The Russians do not stop firing even now.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it, Censor.NET reports.

"This night in the Hirska and Golden was not quiet for a minute. Racists fired artillery at all settlements of the communities, destroying about 20 houses. After the arrival of shells, the buildings caught fire - numerous fires can not be extinguished due to relentless shelling," - said in a statement.

According to the regional military administration, the shelling doesn't stop and now, people don't go outside at all, they are constantly in shelters.

"Information on the dead and wounded is being clarified. The evacuation from the Hirska Community will take place today, humanitarian goods will also be delivered," Serhiy Haidai stressed.