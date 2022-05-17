Commanders of "Bucha executioners": mass media established which of Russian officers is responsible for genocide in Kyiv region. VIDEO

Some commanders of the 64th Motorized Rifle Brigade from Khabarovsk were identified. This unit was marked by special atrocities during the occupation of Bucha, where hundreds of civilians were brutally shot, many of whom were tortured to death.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Slidstvo.Info.

After fleeing from Kyiv, part of the Khabarovsk brigade moved to Kharkiv region, where it was later partially destroyed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. And part of the unit, judging by the videos of Russian propaganda, returned to Khabarovsk to take part in the parade until May 9.

At the end of April, the Russian propaganda TV channel Russia24 published a report on how the 64th Khabarovsk Motorized Rifle Brigade was preparing for a military parade by May 9. One of the officers commenting on the propagandists hides his real name.

Journalists discovered the real page of the Russian captain. His name is Vladimir Viktorovich Stupnikov. He is 34 years old, he comes from the Amur region, but lives in Khabarovsk. And he really serves in the 64th Motorized Rifle Brigade from Khabarovsk.





Major Alexander Potapov, 41 years old. He was born in Smolensk. After graduating from school he entered the Military Academy of Air Defense. Then he began his career in the Russian army. For many years he served in various positions in the military units of Transbaikalia. Then he was transferred to the already famous 64th Motorized Rifle Brigade in Khabarovsk.

















Another executioner commander is 35-year-old Captain Ilya Kryachik. A native of Blagoveshchensk, but lives with his family in Khabarovsk. He studied at the Military Topographic School in St. Petersburg, then began his American career.















Another Russian officer, Captain Alexei Abramov, 45, discovered by Slidstvo.Info. Originally from Bryansk. In 2001 he graduated from the Air Defense Academy, we even managed to find a stand with graduates, where his name was. Then he served in the Russian army.







Lieutenant Colonel Andriy Yermishko, 50 years old. He is probably serving as the brigade's artillery chief. We found a story of propagandists "Russia-1" for 2017, where Lieutenant Colonel Yermishko commented on the preparations for the parade. There he is listed as "chief of the artillery brigade."







Captain Sergey Berezhnoy, 33 years old. After graduating from military school he served in Krasnodar, then moved to Khabarovsk. We found a photo from the parade, which probably depicts Berezhnaya, because it was his course that marched at this parade that year.

















Майор Сергій Борисєнко, 44 роки. Він вже тривалий час служить у 64-й мотострілецькій бригаді з Хабаровська, там же проживає разом з родиною.











