As long as people die, freedom will never die, - Zelensky addressed Cannes Film Festival participants. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the participants of the Cannes Film Festival.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, this is stated in Telegram of President.

The message notes: "The Cannes Film Festival. Recalled Chaplin's character's words from the screens in 1940: "Human hatred will pass, and dictators will die, and the power they took from the people will return to the people. And as long as people die, freedom will never die..."

Since then, mankind has made many beautiful movies. It seemed that everyone had already realized that it was possible to conquer people with the beautiful, gathering them at the screens, rather than the ugly, gathering them in bomb shelters.

It seemed that everyone already thought that a horror story in the form of a full-scale war that could engulf an entire continent would no longer continue.

But again, as then, there is a dictator. Again, as then, there is a war for freedom. Again, as then, it is necessary that the cinema not be mute."