Another military enlistment office was on fire in Russia, now near Moscow. VIDEO&PHOTOS

A fire broke out in the building of the Shchelkovo Military Commissariat near Moscow. This is the twelfth arson of military enlistment offices since the beginning of Russia's large-scale aggression against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

