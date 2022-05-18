Another military enlistment office was on fire in Russia, now near Moscow. VIDEO&PHOTOS
A fire broke out in the building of the Shchelkovo Military Commissariat near Moscow. This is the twelfth arson of military enlistment offices since the beginning of Russia's large-scale aggression against Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
