Russian command conducts purposeful search of M777 batteries that proves high efficiency of our artillery, - Butusov. VIDEO

Russian troops have conducted an unsuccessful hunt for American M777 howitzers in Ukraine.

The editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

"The Russians showed how their drone found the positions of the American M777 howitzers and tried to destroy them. Although the Russians say they" covered the battery ", there is no direct damage in the video. Then a volley of cluster munitions of the multiple rocket launcher hit the forest where the M777 battery was hidden. But again, no direct hits. That is, the M777 battery survived, the Russians failed to destroy any guns, "he said, commenting on a video released by the Russians.

According to Butusov, the video is important for us because, apparently, the Russian command is conducting a targeted search for M777 batteries, which inflict heavy losses on the Russians. That is, they recognize the high efficiency of our artillery.

"Obviously, to prevent a change in the position of our battery, the Russians tried to bomb, but all failed. But they want to speed up the search and destruction. Apparently, the enemy conducted air reconnaissance at a considerable distance. The drone dropped the bomb from a small height. This means that the enemy took advantage of the lack of air defense, even portable systems, and we need to pay attention to this, "the journalist wrote.

"It is worth noting that the gunners noticed the surveillance, and successfully disguised themselves in the woods, hid the battery among the trees, which avoided losses during the strike," sums up Butusov.

