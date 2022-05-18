Mother of Azovstal defender Volodymyr Khodakivskyi: It is important for me to take my son's body from Mariupol and bury it with dignity. VIDEO
Azovstal defender Volodymyr Khodakivskyi died on May 8. Marina Danyliuk-Yarmolaeva recorded an interview with the defender's mother about her heroic son.
Watch on Censor.NET.
