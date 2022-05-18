ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5335 visitors online
News Video War
12 813 5

Mother of Azovstal defender Volodymyr Khodakivskyi: It is important for me to take my son's body from Mariupol and bury it with dignity. VIDEO

Azovstal defender Volodymyr Khodakivskyi died on May 8. Marina Danyliuk-Yarmolaeva recorded an interview with the defender's mother about her heroic son.

Watch on Censor.NET.

Read more: Occupiers can launch 24 cruise missiles from Black Sea, - Ministry of Defense

Author: 

Mariupol (1144) losses (2068) Azovstal (205) Danyluk-Iarmolaeva (21)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 