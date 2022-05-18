National Guard showed how special forces blew up bridges between Rubizhne and Severodonetsk in Luhansk region. VIDEO
To stop the attack of the occupying forces on Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, some time ago bridges were blown up on a key connection coming from Rubezhnoye. The operation was conducted by the Rapid Response Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, special forces of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine.
The relevant video is posted on the page of the National Guard of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.
It is noted that blowing up bridges will provide advantages in the defense of the Ukrainian-controlled part of Luhansk region.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password