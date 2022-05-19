Brother of ex-deputy fugitive Tsarev was detained. Prepared sabotage and counted on chair of head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA, - SSU. VIDEO

The SSU detained Oleh Tsarev's brother in an attempt to organize sabotage in the eastern regions.

According to the Ukrainian special services, this relative of the former People's Deputy-traitor, the initiator of "Novorossiya" and an ally of the fugitive President Yanukovych tried to organize sabotage activities in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

As noted, after a full-scale invasion, he was confident of a quick victory for Russia, waiting for the occupation of the region and the position promised to him. Namely - to the chair of the Dnipropetrovsk regional state administration.

"When hopes for an unhindered arrival of Russians were dashed, he began to receive instructions from his supervisors. In particular, his task was to destabilize the situation in the region by conducting a series of explosions at transport and critical infrastructure," the statement said.

SSU officers established control over him at the initial stage of subversive activities and prevented the inevitable negative consequences.

During the authorized searches, law enforcement officers found weapons and ammunition, TNT grenades for sabotage, bank cards and passports of a Russian citizen in a specially equipped shelter.

According to the investigation, the brother of the ex-People's Deputy-traitor has lived in Dnipro since the Revolution of Dignity. However, he did not share public sentiment and wanted the return of the president, whom he knew personally, and under whom his relative was an influential person.

All these years he led a quiet and unobtrusive way of life, and maintained active contact with his brother, who was hiding in Russia.

Currently, the suspect has been declared a suspect under Art. 113 (sabotage) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He is expected to be remanded in custody in the near future.

Documentation of illegal activities was carried out by SSU officers in the Dnipropetrovsk region under the procedural guidance of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.