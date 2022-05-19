Equipment of occupiers who tried to force Siversky Donets on May 5-12 was destroyed. VIDEO

Activists of the "Ukrainian Witness" project published a video showing the destroyed equipment of the occupiers, who tried in vain to force the Siversky Donets for a week.

According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian military, who were filming the battlefield, show a whole cemetery of equipment with the symbols Z, O, and V.

"As I recall how we f#cked here!" says one of the Ukrainian military.

From May 5 to 12, the "Second Army of the World" wanted to cross the Siversky Donets River (Luhansk region). To do this, she used a tank regiment. But it did not happen as expected: the Ukrainian infantry destroyed 30 units of equipment, the rest were killed by artillery.

Some tanks have white ZOV inscriptions. The others have the letter O, all of which are official symbols of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Thus, the letter V denotes the Marines, the letter O - the forces of Belarus. The Z mark indicates that you are facing the eastern forces of the Russian army. The forcing of the Siversky Donets by Russian troops stopped on May 13.

During the offensive, the occupiers lost more than 70 units of equipment and about 485 soldiers killed or wounded.

