Calculation of anti-tank missile system "Stugna-P" destroys machine of charging flamethrower system TOS-1A "Solntsepek" of occupying army. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 80th Assault Brigade destroyed the TOS-1A "Solntsepek" flamethrower charging machine.

According to Censor.NET, a successful strike on TOS-1A "Solntsepek" was inflicted by the anti-tank missile system "Stugna-P" of Ukrainian production.

