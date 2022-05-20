Calculation of anti-tank missile system "Stugna-P" destroys machine of charging flamethrower system TOS-1A "Solntsepek" of occupying army. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 80th Assault Brigade destroyed the TOS-1A "Solntsepek" flamethrower charging machine.
According to Censor.NET, a successful strike on TOS-1A "Solntsepek" was inflicted by the anti-tank missile system "Stugna-P" of Ukrainian production.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password